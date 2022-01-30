A MAN who moved to Pembrokeshire to try stop the temptation of breaking a restraining order brought by his estranged wife has been sent to prison.

David Russell, aged 43, of Observatory Avenue, Milford Haven, was present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 26, pleading guilty to two charges of breaching a restraining order; the first breach taking place in December 6, the second on December 25.

Russell moved to Pembrokeshire from London, where his ex-wife and children are based.

His solicitor, who came across from the English capital especially for the case, explained that his client, who is alone in Pembrokeshire, just wanted to see his family over the festive period.

Representing the defence, Chris Carter said: “My client is in Wales on his own and could not resist going to London, so he took this opportunity to see his family over Christmas.

"He went to the address, knew his wife was in, but she did not answer the door. He found this devastating.”

It was when Mr Carter mentioned that Russell did not accept the relationship was over that District Judge Mr Christopher James injected.

Mr Carter: “The reality is that Mr Russell finds it hard to accept the relationship is over-”

Judge James: “That is what is a cause for concern. He wanted to get his wife back and would not stop at anything to do so.”

Mr Carter went on: “The reality is this is a man who has been in a 21-year-relationship. They have four children together. There have been happy times in the relationship. Things deteriorated when the eldest son was stabbed.

"My client had a very difficult childhood in foster care. He has effectively relied entirely on his family for support. He spent 11 years without offending when his family life was stable. I think this is someone who would benefit from structured support.”

Matters were further complicated with Russell, facing immediate imprisonment, in ownership of a dog that needed to be cared for, however none of this deterred Judge James from his conclusions.

The judge said: “A restraining order was put in place to provide more protection over a longer period for your estranged wife. I note what is said by the complainant in respect to these matters. Your presence was described as unbearable.

He added: “Bearing in mind everything I have read about you, the letter you provided and your guilty pleas I am prepared to remain at the starting point for these offences, [however] I am driven to the conclusion of an immediate custodial sentence.”

Russell was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and made to pay a surcharge of £128.