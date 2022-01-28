The medical reason why a Haverfordwest father died at his home could not be given following a post-mortem, an inquest heard yesterday, Wednesday, January 26.

Coroner’s officer, Lisa Jenkins, told the hearing that Benjamin Treharne Richards, known as Ben, was found deceased at his Hill Street flat on September 8 last year.

The inquest heard that 35-year-old Mr Richards had a history of issues with drugs and alcohol and had been in and out of prison during his adult life.

In his early years he struggled with anger issues but, despite assessments by three different psychiatrists, no real diagnosis of behavioural or learning difficulties was ever given.

His family was not sure if he had suffered with mental health issues as an adult. They believed that he was "trying to sort himself out" as far as drugs and alcohol were concerned.

Miss Jenkins said that Mr Richards had last been seen by a friend on September 2 last year. On September 8 another friend forced entry into the flat after not hearing from Mr Richards for several days.

He could see Mr Richards on the floor with a pipe and lighter in his hand and immediately called the emergency services.

A post-mortem by Dr John Murphy said that Mr Richards’ history and the circumstances in which he was found had been noted, as had the fact that there was nothing untoward found at the flat.

However, it had not been possible to obtain a toxicological report. Consideration had been given as to whether to use a hair sample for analysis, but as this would only indicate if drugs and alcohol were present, and not in what quantity, this had not been done.

He gave the cause of death as unascertained.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, said that there was nothing in the terms of the information that he had to suggest Mr Richards’ death was drug-related.

“Although I am mindful of the history of Ben and his involvement with drugs, the evidence I have heard is that he was making efforts to deal with that aspect of his life,” he said. “I can’t be satisfied that drugs were involved in his death.”

He said that, as there were no suspicious circumstances, it was best to record a conclusion of natural causes.

“This is one of those rare occasions where unfortunately medical evidence is unable to provide a definite medical cause of death,” he said. “For all we know he could have had a heart attack or a stroke.”

He concluded that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Richards died of natural causes and extended his sincere condolences to the family.

“I hope that this will allow you to move on,” he said. “I’m sure the memories of Ben will always be very much in your thoughts. I hope this will bring closure to you as a family.”