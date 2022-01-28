A SPIKE in hate crimes committed in 2020 has been put down partly to issues around travelling in lockdown, police have said.

Western Telegraph published data released by Dyfed-Powys Police under a freedom of information request that showed between the years 2013 and 2021, hate crimes have increased from 213 to peaking in 2020 at over 900.

To date (September 2021) there have been 654 recorded incidences of hate crime.

The police said that in particular 2020 saw a number of significant events, which had an impact on the number of hate crimes reported.

"During the pandemic and the associated lockdowns, we saw an increase in such crimes due to community tensions around English on Welsh and Welsh on English crimes.

"These related to the issues of second homes, people travelling over the border to do their shopping, people travelling in breach of restrictions, etc.

"During 2020 we also saw a number of protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, which led to an increase in reporting of the crimes in question.

"The force also experienced significant increases in reporting levels for these crimes in autumn 2020 following the establishment of the Penally Asylum Accommodation Centre in Pembrokeshire, which attracted a lot of protests and counter-protests over a number of weeks."

Despite the overall increase over the period, Dyfed-Powys police say recent data is somewhat more positive.

“Dyfed-Powys Police takes hate crime extremely seriously.

"Much work has been undertaken in force to increase confidence and trust in reporting hate crime.

"We undertake a 100 per cent audit of hate crimes to capture any further crimes that need to be recorded in line with the force’s drive to improve crime data integrity.

"In recent months, hate crime figures have ceased to increase, even showing signs of decreasing."

Hate incidences by year:

2013: 135

2014: 104

2015: 177

2016: 319

2017: 264

2018: 171

2019: 212

2020: 229

2021 (up to September): 229

*Figures Dyfed-Powys Police

Dyfed-Powys Police went on to say it encourages members of the public, whether they are a victim or a witness to hate crime, to report it to police.

You can report hate crime by speaking to the Neighbourhood Policing Team, reporting electronically on the True Vision system – www.report-it.org.uk and via Report hate crime | Dyfed-Powys Police or by phoning 101. Always call 999 in an emergency”

