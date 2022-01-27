"I WENT into a bit of panic mode," that's how Haverfordwest midfield maestro Henry Jones felt when he suffered a knee injury that has kept him out the game longer than any other point in his career.

Jones suffered the injury in the 2-0 win against Flint back in September last year.

The midfielder had an operation in November and is finally back available for selection after four months out.

Jones said he has never had to endure so long on the sidelines.

Jones said:

"I hate watching the games. I get more nervous watching than playing.

"Four to five weeks is the longest I have been out before this. This was a little worse. My knee just locked up and I went into a bit of a panic mode. I couldn't straighten it."

A lot has changed since Jones last played for Haverfordwest with Wayne Jones departing and new Belgian boss Nicky Hayen stepping in.

Jones thinks that Haverfordwest have unearthed a real gem.

Jones said:

"We were all disappointed to see Wolvesy go. We all love him and still do, but I felt it was probably a change that needed to happen because of the way the club wants to go.

"Nicky's changed everything. Rob (chairman) has found a real gem."

Jones went into detail about how Hayen is changing the philosphy at the club with more monitoring of player fitness, more tactical meetings and a big focus on preparing players for games.

"I do not think these changes will just make the club better," said Jones, "I think it will make us better as individuals as well because no matter how old you are I think Nicky is going to make us better players.

"We have to embrace the change as a group of players."

See Jones and Haverfordwest in action against Penybont, Friday night, Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm.