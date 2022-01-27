It’s almost time to celebrate Chinese New Year and 2022 is the year of the tiger.

Known for its vibrant colours, dancing and food, Chinese New Year is set to be celebrated from Tuesday February 1, 2022 and last for 16 days.

Whether you’re keeping the celebrations simple or fully embracing it with bigger gestures, make this Chinese New Year one to remember.

It’s just one week away and if you’re looking for some tiger-themed gifts to buy for your loved ones or as a treat to yourself, we have you covered.

Chinese New Year tiger gifts

Superdrug

If you’re looking to stand out with bright makeup and nails, this All Tigers Natural & Vegan Nail Lacquer 195 Coral Orange could be just what your outfit needs and it could be yours for £11.80.

For £27.99, children can continue the celebrations right up until bath time with this Tommy The Tiger Grorobe.

Selfridges

If your outfit is missing something, why not add this Kenzo Tiger Icon brand-embroidered cotton-jersey hoody as an extra layer? It’ll set you back £270 but you’ll fit right into celebrations with this tiger-themed item.

Looking for a gift to give the person with a sweet tooth? Look no further with this box of 2022 Year of the Tiger mosaic chocolate bonbons 210g. For £34.99, you get a variety of chocolate bonbons including a vegan white chocolate option.

River Island

This stylish Boys Black RI Tiger Head Stationary Set could be just what your loved one needs to stay organised this year and it’s available for £15.

While the winter weather continues, make sure you wrap up warm with this Beige Tiger Print Oversized Scarf. It could be yours for £42.

New Look

Give the gift of style with this Black Tiger Print Satin Mini Wrap Dress. It’s currently in the sale for just £15.

Outfits need accessories and these Red Black and Khaki Tiger Print Mini Claw Clips would make a hairdo that bit extra special and they come in a pack of three for just £3.99.

PrettyLittleThing

Parties don’t have to be all about dressing up. Choose this Emerald Tiger Blossom Short Satin PJ Set to achieve the cosy but classy look. It could be yours for £20.

Why not gift this The Flat Lay Co. XXL Drawstring Makeup Bag In Beige Tigers to that special someone? It’ll keep their makeup organised and easy to find for the big celebrations and it’s currently in the sale costing £16.

I Saw It First

Channel your inner tiger with these Black Tiger Print Cycling Shorts. They’re currently in the sale and could be yours for £4.50. Matching items are also available.

(Left) Burnt Orange Premium Satin Woven Tiger Tie Waist Skater Dress (Right) Black Tiger Print Cycling Shorts (I Saw It First/Canva)

This Burnt Orange Premium Satin Woven Tiger Tie Waist Skater Dress could be just what your loved one needs and it’s currently in the sale for £16.50.

ASOS

Look stylish in this ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt with Disney Mickey ‘Year of the Tiger’ print in beige. Available for £22.

This ASOS DESIGN nylon backpack in tiger print with side pockets could make a great gift for your loved ones this Chinese New Year. It could be yours for the current sale price of £18.