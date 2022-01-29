The recently established Haverfordwest High VC School has really started to see the rewards of its high aspirations, commitment and support given to its pupils and the local community.

As well as its dedication towards school targets, the school has focused on nurturing the students' and the community’s health and wellbeing. Students have benefited from tailored peer mentoring sessions from trained student mentors who have so far provided support in weekly sessions for Year 7 pupils during their transition to high school.

Peer mentors have also supported the wellbeing of those sitting their GCSE examinations.

Despite the restrictions of the pandemic, the school has managed to support its Year 6 cluster students with groups of Year 7 pupils who visited local primaries to make connections and reassure students about their future transition to high school.

Recently, the School Council has been actively surveying students to establish how the school can provide experiences that have a positive effect on their mental health, including the activities we offer on Wellbeing Fridays.

A gem in the school's recent achievements is the establishment of a radio club, born from the seed of an idea by former pupil Matthew Griffiths. Haverfordwest High Radio is broadcasting 24/7 and students present live during their lunch and break times.

The National Theatre of Wales and the schools art team produced a collaborative piece that was showcased as part of a travelling exhibition. The artwork about bees symbolised how simple acts can change how we interact with our environment, each other, and the planet helping our students become more ethically informed citizens.

The Languages, Literacy and Communication department continue their ongoing exchange programme with Yukaminami High School in Japan.

KS3 and 4 pupils have been using the worldwide web to develop their French vocabulary.

Within Expressive Arts there have been several achievements. Rhys Evans has been selected to be a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Wales, Caitlyn Arran who is part of the National Youth Theatre Wales, Seren Thorne who is a member of the National Youth Choir of Wales and Sara Llewellyn who has been invited to perform with the National Youth Orchestra and Brass Band of Wales as well as the National Percussion Orchestra of Great Britain. Lowri Roach has also secured a place on the Art Foundation course at Coleg Sir Gar.

Weekly Creative Wellbeing Clubs are led by the Pembrokeshire Music Service, supporting Year 7 pupils to develop confidence in playing instruments, composing their own music, in addition to developing a range of social and communication skills.

Working in close partnership with Sport Pembrokeshire, Active Young People Officers have provided increased opportunities for pupils to visit Haverfordwest Leisure Centre and take part in activities to develop their physical skills and self confidence.

HHVC Science and Technology continues to offer a rich skills based curriculum where fun practical investigations are delivered across all subjects.

Digital Leaders have been shortlisted to help discuss matters surrounding digital safety and how the teaching and learning can benefit from use of digital devices, media and software. The school successfully gained Google Reference School Status and Digital Leaders help the school achieve this status, ensuring that other pupils are digitally competent and safe.

In Mathematics pupils have been working hard to improve their mental strategies. All KS3 pupils have been participating in the Numeracy Ninjas intervention

This year over 50 pupils have already been awarded 'Grand Master' status for their excellent progress and achievement.

The Health and Wellbeing team has celebrated some prestigious achievements! The Year 7 and 10 football teams are representing the school in the National Round of the Welsh Cup, successfully making it through to the last 16. One of our very talented players, Ben Phillips, attended a training camp with Wales U15s Football Squad and was selected to represent Wales in his first international friendly against Slovakia.

Poppy Delaney plays for the FAW Trust Girls Academy South. Caden Fox, Ben Phillips and Ramon Rees-Siso also play football for the Swansea City Training Academy.

In rugby, Iori Curtis (co-captain), Kieran Sinclair, Devin Williams, Kieran Harries, Logun Young, Ashton Doyle, Rio Phillips, Ashton O’Riordan, Max Fenn and Toby Price have been selected for the Under 15 Pembrokeshire Schoolboys team.

George Hopkins, Gabe Thicker and Rhys Kennard also made the Under 16 team. George and Gabe have since been selected to trial for Scarlets West. Ffion Scriven, Nia Roberts and Caitlyn Arran were also selected for Scarlets Under 18s.

Dan Davies recently broke the under 18 Welsh Clean and Jerk record. Gwen Dodd came 3rd in the CrossFit British Teen Championships.

Lotty Whalley represented Wales at an international grand prix and achieved a bronze medal and is currently ranked number 1 in Britain for her age group and weight.

Dafydd Pawlett won the shot putt beating the Welsh Schools record! He also recently broke the Welsh Under 17 shot putt record and was awarded a gold medal for competing in the GB Under 20s.

Gracie Griffiths represents Wales in Racewalking, having won numerous gold medals in Welsh Schools competitions and regional rounds. She also broke the Under 17 Welsh record.

Rhys Llywellyn won the 1500 metres and is also a Welsh representative in cross-country.

Maisie Kite is representing Wales in the Under 17 Badminton European Championships in Slovenia.

Alastair Dyer has been selected to play for the Welsh Under16s Hockey Team. Libi Phillips participates in the School Games National Finals for wheelchair basketball. Seren Thorne was crowned the 10m Welsh Champion in the schools rifle championships and has qualified in first place for the British Schools Championships.

In show jumping Elinor Luke, Rebecca Luke, Phoebe Brown and Alexia John will be representing HHVCS at the National Show Jumping Championship. Sasha Bagley going to the British Karting Championships.

The school has raised money for external charities, supporting Patch who were delighted with the volume of donations from the HHVCS community

The school also raised £7,200 for Children in Need.

The school is proud that our Sixth Form achieved the highest number of successful Oxbridge placements in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion last year.

Euan Dyer is reading Physics at Oxford. Rhys Lewis is reading Mathematics at Cambridge and Nihar Vajrala is studying Medicine at Cambridge. Jed Evans is at Veterinary College.

Our next year group is following in their footsteps, with Ioan Jones-Hughes receiving an offer to study Chemistry at Oxford University. He has also been awarded a bursary to support his place.

A statement from the school said: “These outstanding achievements display the quality of our teaching staff and the dedication of students at HHVCS.

“We are extremely pleased that Estyn recognised that HHVCS staff are ‘dedicated to progression towards targets’ and have removed us from the list of schools requiring Estyn review and are looking forward to continuing these high expectations as we move forward in our exciting journey to the move into our newly built school in September 2022.”