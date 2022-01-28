Driving along a 20mph limit road by a school at nearly twice the speed limit has cost a motorist more than £360.
Timothy Charles Commons, aged 49, of Brynawel, Hermon, also had five penalty points placed on his licence by Llanelli magistrates on Wednesday, January 26.
He pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure to exceeding the 20mph local order speed limit on the Meidrim Primary School road.
The offence took place at 8.25am on October 5 last year, when the speed of Commons' Citroen C4 car was recorded by laser at 37mph.
He was fined £244 with costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34, and must pay the total of £368 by February 23.
