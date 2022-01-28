Just 25 minutes after a trailer had been reported stolen, police arrested two men on suspicion of theft.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit made the arrests in the Hook area on the evening of Wednesday, January 26.
The stolen trailer was recovered, and the van used to tow it was also seized for being used in the commission of crime.
Officers said that one of the men has since been charged, while no further action will be taken against the other.
