Pembrokeshire pupils helped break two world records this week as part of the centenary celebrations for Wales’ largest youth organisation, Urdd Gobaith Cymru.

Schoolchildren in the county were part of two successful Guinness World Record attempts, being among those to feature in nearly 2,000 videos of people singing the iconic song, Hei Mistar Urdd uploaded to social media.

Twitter had 1,176, video uploads, and Facebook more than 800, all in a specified time frame.

Dyma 22 o blant o flwyddyn 2 Ysgol Waldo Williams yn dymuno penblwydd Hapus i’r @urdd #YmgaisRecordBydYrUrdd🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💚♥️ pic.twitter.com/GUWY287gI6 — Ysgol Gynradd Waldo Williams (@YGWaldoWilliams) January 25, 2022

The day’s highlights also included the hundreds of Pen-Blwydd Hapus (Happy Birthday) greetings from schools, celebrities, influencers, and politicians, with many of them thanking the Urdd for the unique opportunities over the years.

Penblwydd Hapus Yr Urdd, 100 heddiw! Rydym yn mwynhau dathlu gyda chi ac yn ymuno â'ch ymgais record byd!

Happy 100th Birthday to the Urdd today! We are enjoying celebrating with you and joining in with your world record attempt!@Urdd #YmgaisRecordBydYrUrdd pic.twitter.com/bJRvtcvdtW — Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School (@MaryImmaculateH) January 25, 2022

One of these was Hollywood actor Matthew Rhys, who has strong childhood connections to Pembrokeshire, namely Fishguard.

“Like thousands of others, I’m extremely grateful for the countless opportunities that the Urdd has offered me over the years,” he said.

“I’m very much looking forward to enjoying all the celebrations that are to come during the organisation’s centenary year!”

Siân Lewis, Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s chief executive, said: “I thank everyone who took part in our centenary celebrations and enabled us to reach this special milestone.

“There is no doubt that the Urdd has developed considerably during the century, and the pandemic has forced the Urdd to experiment and lead with new virtual ways.

“The main aim remains, to provide children and young people with wonderful and unique opportunities to enjoy experiences through the medium of Welsh.

The centenary celebrations will continue throughout the year, with one of the developments being the opening of a new environmental residential centre in Pembrokeshire.

Other exciting opportunities include a £10million investment in the Urdd’s residential centres; Wales’ first Female Youth Sports Conference; the Urdd WRU 7 a side rugby tournament with an international element and mixed and disabled teams; Wales’ first Youth Urban Games Festival; free admission to the 2022 Urdd National Eisteddfod in Denbighshire and international projects with partners in Alabama, Ireland, New York, Norway, Philadelphia and Kenya.