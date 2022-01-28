The Archbishop of Wales has said that Holocaust Memorial Day remains "as important as ever".

A virtual ceremony of 2022 Holocaust Memorial Day Wales commemoration was broadcast on January 27 at 11am from Cardiff City Hall.

The multi-faith commemoration was hosted by First Minister Mark Drakeford, Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council and led by The Revd Canon Stewart Lisk.

In a statement to mark the day on January 27, Archbishop Andrew John acknowledged the atrocities committed, and used this year’s theme of ‘One Day’ to describe what the event means to Christians.

At 8pm, households across the UK were invited to “Light The Darkness” by lighting candles and putting them safely in their windows to remember those who were murdered, and to stand against prejudice and hatred today.

"Holocaust Memorial Day once again haunts the bleak beginning of our year," said Archbishop Andrew John.

"It doesn’t go away, despite the growing number of years now piling up since the Nazi atrocities took place. Rather the shadow it casts grows longer, reaching out further into the recesses of our consciences.

"Painful as it is, each year it becomes more important to mark this ‘one day’ – to stand publicly alongside those who suffered as a consequence of the Holocaust and genocides since and all the many victims of persecution, prejudice, intolerance and terrorism who still suffer today.

"It is our ‘one day’ to reflect on the insidiousness of hatred and the cruelty humanity is capable of, to repent of it and to watch out for it.

"It is also our ‘one day’ to remember acts of self-sacrifice and heroism which so often emerge from great suffering. It is our ‘one day’ to pledge ourselves to a better world where there is no room for discrimination, exclusion and hatred.

"As Christians and people of faith, we believe God stands with us in our suffering and loves each of us as we are, as He made us. That gives us hope and courage as we once again mark this ‘one day’ and face the rest of our days.

"Holocaust Memorial Day is neither an easy nor a comfortable day but until the world is one where all people are free from hate it remains as essential and as important as ever."