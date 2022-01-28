Strumble Head is the place to be this week as hundreds of common dolphins have been spotted on three consecutive days.

The super pod, including mothers and their young, have drawn cetacean spotter and nature lovers to the site both on land and at sea.

These stunning videos of young common dolphin bow riding a RIB were taken by Sea Trust marine project officer Lloyd Nelmes and his girlfriend.

They had headed out from Goodwick slip in the hope of seeing some dolphins and were stunned by what happened next.

“It almost felt like the dolphins were waiting for us,” said Lloyd.

“I held a straight line towards Strumble after coming around the corner at Pen Anglas from launching at Goodwick Slipway. After seeing some porpoise at Pen Anglas I took a steady course to Strumble and the common dolphins came to us, bow riding, jumping around us.

“It was as if they were waiting for us and wanted to play. They were everywhere, jumping around us, around 10 bow riding under our small boat.

“As you can tell form the audio in the videos it was really exciting and amazing to see, the younger ones really do love to play around and jump.

“You don’t have to chase them. If you hold a straight line [while steering] they will often come and bow ride, especially if you go in the direction they want to be heading.

“When we stopped the boat. Some of the dolphins were really young, so young they still had their foetal folds.”

Sea Trust founder, Cliff Benson, called the recent sightings ‘almost beyond belief, saying that he had never observed so many dolphins so close to the shore.

Cliff said that the super pods coming so close to shore numbers could be due to warming oceans or a lack of food elsewhere.

Sea Trust is reminding boat users that all species of cetaceans in UK waters are protected by law. It is illegal to capture, injure, kill or intentionally or recklessly disturb a cetacean.

The charity advises the following when observing cetaceans at sea: • Keep your distance. Remain 100m away (200m if another boat is in the area).

• Never drive head on to, or move between, scatter or separate dolphins. If unsure of their movements, simply stop and put the engine into neutral.

• Never chase, drive directly towards or encircle them. Always allow an escape route.

• Let them approach you. On many occasions dolphins will bow-ride your boat, make sure you maintain a steady speed and course.

• Take extra special care when around young animals. The smallest disturbance risks disrupting mother-calf bonds and may expose inexperienced young to stress and possible boat strikes.

• Move away slowly if you notice any signs of disturbance or avoidance behaviours.

For more information on watching dolphins responsibly, see the Sea Trust website.