This Easter you could welcome your own pet spring chickens into your home by adopting laying hens from the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT).
You can book now and make sure you don’t miss out by adding your name to the trust’s ‘cluck to be notified’ list for people looking for hens to adopt.
Rehomings are currently paused due to the outbreak of Avian Influenza, but the BHWT hopes to be back up and running by spring.
By booking your hens now you’ll be first in line to pick up your new pets at the next rehoming day in Boncath.
Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the BHWT, said:
“People who adopt our hens always tell us how life-enriching their new feathery pets are. They have so much to give – affection, cuddles, a listening ear, and, of course, eggs!
“So, if 2022 is the year you want to welcome happy hens into your home, sign up to our waiting list now. That way, as soon as we have a rehoming event in your area, you’ll be contacted and before you know it, you’ll be collecting your new pet chickens and starting a great new adventure with them.”
Every year, the BHWT saves around 60,000 hens from slaughter and rehomes them as loving family pets.
Join the BHWT’s waiting list for hens by clicking here
