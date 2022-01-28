Although there is immense public will to replace and reopen a boardwalk though a local nature reserve, there is not yet a way, the Western Telegraph has learnt.

Goodwick Moor's boardwalk was closed to the public in July 2016, after sections were extensively damaged by horse riders and wildlife disturbed by dogs off the lead.

The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales closed the reserve, saying it was "not getting the respect it requires from a number of different users".

Shortly before it was closed, horse riders were seen using the pedestrian walkway, after this reports came in of the piles of horse manure on the boardwalk and areas which had been totally smashed up.

Cyclists and small motorbikes had also been seen using the boardwalk, but the main problem prior to is closure was with dogs off the lead disturbing wildlife.

"The decline in bird life over the years is evident and dogs are the main cause," said the trust's officer for Pembrokeshire, Nathan Walton, on his decision to close the site.

"The time has come for Goodwick Moor to close its doors to the public and allow nature time to recover once again," he said.

It seems that nature may have had enough time to recover, as Mr Walton recently mentioned to Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council that he was looking for funding to reopen the boardwalk.

However, the cost of installing a new boardwalk on the reserve is likely to run into the hundreds of thousands and, as yet funding has not been secured.

“The cost of installing a new boardwalk will be in the region of £120,000,” said Mr Walton.

He added that that it was a challenge to secure that amount of money for such a large capital spend and that there were other projects that needed completing this year.

As such it is not likely that anything will happen until next year.

“There is a keenness from locals to reopen access of some sort,” he said. “So I am looking to do so, yet not anytime soon.”