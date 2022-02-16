Looking to step into a career with a little more life? Join the thriving holiday park industry and start creating amazing memories in an amazing setting that will leave you addicted to the ‘buzz’.
No experience? No worries! As long as you bring the passion and the Parkdean FUN, we’ll provide you with all the tools you need to succeed.
At Parkdean Resorts we don’t leave unforgettable moments to chance. We pitch in, we work hard, and we grow, challenging and inspiring each other to make great things happen every single day. We’re the people people, Parkdean people - we’re family, creating amazing memories together.
Available Positions: Accommodation assistant, accommodation checker, receptionist, pool lifeguard, maintenance & grounds assistant, chef, food & beverage assistant, bar staff, food & beverage supervisor, takeaway outlet supervisor, security assistant, complex cleaner.
Full uniform provided where necessary. Full training. Benefits include 25% food and drink at Parkdean venues, up to 30% Friends + Family Discount at all Parkdean resorts (following probation) and Refer-A-Friend Bonus Scheme.
Regular open days on park
Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday between now and March 11 (at the time’s showing above), the Showbar will be open as a drop-in centre with someone from the relevant departments available to answer any questions, conduct interviews, accept applications etc.
Potential applicants can either search for the positions on Indeed.com or email: careers.pendinesands@parkdean-resorts.com
Pendine Sands Holiday Park, Marsh Road, Pendine, Carmarthenshire, SA33 4NZ.
Accommodation assistant
- Deliver a high-quality accommodation experience and great first impression
- Go the extra mile to create a clean and safe environment
- Working within a large team to complete cleaning requirements in a timely manner
- Reporting any maintenance, structural or mechanical defects that may impact customer experience.
- Ensuring all Holiday Homes are cleaned to the highest possible standard in order to exceed customer expectations.
- Ensuring all Holiday Homes have appropriate linen and all beds are made prior to guests arriving
- The hours are 09:30 – 16:30, Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays (as required)
Accommodation checker
- Coaching the cleaning team making sure cleaning standards are met at all times
- Discover and implement ways to improve guest feedback scores
- Check and sign off holiday homes, ensuring best in class quality that exceeds expectations
- Going the extra mile to create a clean and safe environment for our guest’s and owners
- Reporting any maintenance, structural or mechanical defects that may have an impact on holiday homes and the customer experience
- Carrying out all tasks following Parkdean Resorts Health and Safety processes and procedures
Maintenance & grounds assistant
- Ensure all areas are kept clear using equipment supplied in compliance with health & safety
- Complete all fencing, slabs and turfing and ensure all flower beds are planted and weeded
- Be responsible for the checking and changing of all hire fleet gas, as well delivery of gas for owners
- Report any faults/hazards or irregularities
- Carrying out fleet snagging and the maintenance of Holiday Home sales stock
- Ensuring that all maintenance work carried out is in line with the Health & Safety policy.
Pool lifeguard
- Ensure the safety of the public at all times
- Taking responsible for first aid when and wherever required
- Carrying out water and chemical tests as required
- Undertaking continuous relevant training in relation to customer care, health & safety, pool plant & lifesaving skills
- Taking responsibility for cash and stock as required
- Assisting and supervising guests in the ancillary areas i.e., changing rooms, sauna, solarium, gym
- Receptionist
- Support on park “book before you leave” and upgrades
- To display a friendly, positive attitude to all customers at all times
- To ensure all guest enquiries, including telephone calls are answered efficiently
- To ensure that all administration work is kept up-to-date
- To operate tills as per company policy
- To promote sales within all departments on park
- To report any maintenance, structural and mechanical defects which may have an impact on operation.
Chef
- Assist the head chef in providing the highest standard of cooking and service in all areas
- Take deliveries and store food items
- Complete temperature checks
- Adhere to all menus and portion control, recording all waste
- Work in a safe manner, with due diligence towards yourself, teammates, customers, and general public at all times
- Report accidents, incidents, and hazards regarding Health & Safety
Bar staff
- Preparing the bar ready for service
- Serving all beverages in quantities as per licensing regulations and company policy
- Taking payment for all drinks and ancillary items
- Ensuring minimum waste and report any excess waste
- Stocking up shelves and fridges
- Serving only over 18’s and if any doubt ask for ID.
- Food & Beverage Assistant
- Preparing the restaurant ready for exceptional guest experience
- Serving all guests and taking orders with a warm and welcoming smile
- Taking payment for all food, drink and ancillary items and issue a receipt
- Ensuring minimum waste and report any excess waste to the Manager or Supervisor
- Serving only over 18s and if any doubt ask for ID.
Takeaway outlet supervisor
- Taking a ‘hands on’ approach in the production of menu items during service
- Ensuring the quality of food production and presentation is maintained to company standard
- Training the takeaway outlet team to ensure a consistent standard is maintained
- Monitoring stock levels and working with nominated suppliers to ensure best value
- Having strict control and security of stocks, implement company stock takes
- Set, monitor and maintain opening and closing procedures, including cleaning rotas
- Ensuring all policies and procedures are adhered to including health and safety, hygiene and cleanliness
- Security Assistant
- Maintaining a security presence onsite at all times, being vigilant, proactive and responsive
- Acting as a door supervisor within the licensed premises, and a security warden outside the licensed premises
- Responding to all emergency calls
- To provide on-site information and local information to team and customers
- Supporting other park departments within operational guidelines
- Providing the very best in customer service.
