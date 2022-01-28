Interested in researching local history or browsing pictures from the past? Then a website launched earlier this month could be just for you.
Over the last 12 years a group of friends in Fishguard has met regularly to digitise photographs and local material from the twin towns’ past, with the ultimate aim of creating a website celebrating the history of Fishguard and Goodwick for all to enjoy.
The website is now available for anyone to view, comment on and even add their own photographs.
This is an ongoing project with over 400 images on the website already, and new material being added almost daily.
The site has been built thanks to financial support from Strumble Masonic Lodge, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund, Community Fund Wales and the Postcode Lottery.
“The support received from Strumble Lodge back in February 2021 became the stepping stone to successful applications to the other grant making bodies. The awarding of a £3,000 grant in July last year by the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Panel, gave the project the green light,” said the group’s Hilary Roscoe.
“It is hoped that the website will be seen as a place where the history of the local area can be recorded, preserved and enjoyed, now and for years to come. When covid restrictions allow and life gets back to a normality it is planned that scanning sessions will be held locally for anyone wishing to contribute.”
The group welcomes new volunteers, if you would like to help, get in touch via the website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.