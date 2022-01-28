The main street in a Pembrokeshire town is currently closed in both directions due to a broken-down vehicle.
Fishguard’s A487 Main Street is currently closed both ways and traffic is queueing traffic due to broken-down vehicle between Tower Hill and the B4313 (Llanycaher turn-off).
The road has been closed to allow for safe recovery.
Photos on social media posted an hour ago showed a lorry struggling on the hill coming out of Lower Town and into Fishguard.
Police have asked drivers to avoid that part of Fishguard if they can.
Photos from the scene show that the lorry is currently being recovered.
"We were called to a lorry blocking the A487 Tower Hill in Fishguard, at around 11.40am," said a force spokesperson.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible."
