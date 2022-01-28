The main street in a Pembrokeshire town has now re-opened after being closed in both directions for three hours due to a broken-down vehicle.
Fishguard’s A487 Main Street was closed both ways and traffic was queueing due to a broken-down lorry between Tower Hill and the B4313 (Llanychaer turn-off).
The road was closed to allow for safe recovery.
It was re-opened at around 2.45pm after the lorry was recovered.
Photos on social media posted an hour ago showed a lorry struggling on the hill coming out of Lower Town and into Fishguard.
Police asked drivers to avoid that part of Fishguard if they can.
Photos from the scene show that the lorry is currently being recovered.
"We were called to a lorry blocking the A487 Tower Hill in Fishguard, at around 11.40am," said a force spokesperson.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible."
