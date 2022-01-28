Another 289 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

PHW figures for today, Friday, January 28 state there were 186 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 84 in Pembrokeshire and 19 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 74,002 – 41,126 in Carmarthenshire, 22,277 in Pembrokeshire and 10,599 in Ceredigion.

Since January 6 Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven day period ending on January 23 there were 25,650 lateral flow testing episodes – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,537 were positive.

There were two new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 670 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 2,772 new cases of coronavirus and six new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 771,516 cases and 6,804 deaths.

There have been 16,103 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,507,907 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,361,757 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,824,858 people and 53,672 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.