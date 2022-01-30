A team of Dyfed-Powys Police Community Support Officers who worked to gain a better understanding of the challenges facing the Deaf community – and developing important community relationships – has won an award.
The nine PCSOs attended weekly British Sign Language sessions, putting in more than 150 hours of study time and achieving Level 2 qualifications.
Their tutor Sarah Lawrence said: “They immersed themselves in Deaf culture and history, and the challenges facing Deaf people. Their desire and ambition to learn her language had been truly heart-warming.
“As a member of the Deaf community I am delighted to say that each one of them ‘gets it’ - the isolation and barriers Deaf people face when trying to access any form of service.
“By learning BSL they have completely changed that dynamic, the lack of trust within the Deaf community and sometimes the lack of understanding.
"Through a shared language Dyfed-Powys Police now has more knowledge and understanding of the barriers people face when accessing policing services.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.