POLICE are investigating after it was alleged a man, banned from keeping animals, was in possession of two dogs.
It was revealed a man might be in possession of the dogs, which he was allegedly banned from keeping, when a Facebook post was published by a woman who said two dogs ran across her path while she was driving.
She grabbed one of the dogs, the owner wanted it back; however the woman was not advised to give the dog back and so put it in her car to take to the vets.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed it is investigating the Bush Hill, Pembroke, incident.
“We were called to Bush Hill, Pembroke, shortly before 11am on Thursday, January 27, to reports of dogs on the loose, which were believed to be in the ownership of someone banned from keeping animals.
“Enquiries, including work with partner agencies, are ongoing.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.