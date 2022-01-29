A Dyfed-Powys Police officer who found his calling in Neighbourhood Policing was named the people’s champion at the force annual awards.

Pembrokeshire PC Leigh Jones was nominated for the #WeCare award by members of the public for his outstanding service to his community.

Together with his PCSO team he has worked to build relationships with local young people, engaging with them in a positive way and earning their trust.

Through these interactions, diversionary schemes and closer working with youth services, Leigh has "led by example" in trying to reduce disruptive or antisocial incidents.

Sarah Greener, who works for a local charity supporting people with arthritis, nominated Leigh for his helpful attitude and efforts to support the work of local organisations.

“He has helped get our name out to people and is always so keen to help us,” said Sarah.

“People often only think of the police when something has gone wrong, so seeing Neighbourhood Teams at positive local events helps break down those barriers and highlights specific things NPTs do, such as welfare checks.

“It makes them seem more approachable and more in touch with what is going on locally.”

Dyfed-Powys Police Deputy Chief Constable, and NPCC Neighbourhood Policing Portfolio Lead Claire Parmenter said: "Neighbourhood Policing officers, PCSOs and volunteers perform such a crucial role in the landscape of policing.

"The work they do to prevent crime from happening through early intervention and developing new ways of tackling crime through problem solving is crucial.

"But equally important is the strong links they build with our communities, which means they are best placed to gather intelligence on a range of issues.

“These strong links with local residents, partners, and businesses help create our local policing priorities that can make a real difference in communities.

“Thank you to all the amazing, hard-working neighbourhood officers, PCSOs and volunteers who do an incredible job keeping us safe, but also feeling safe.”