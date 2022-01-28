The main road connecting a Pembrokeshire town with the north of the county will be closed this weekend due to roadworks.

Essential maintenance work will take place on the A487 between Fishguard and Lower Town on January 30 and 31.

The road between Fishguard Town Hall through to Lower Town could be closed from 8.30am to 6.30pm on both days and diversions will be put in place through the Gwaun Valley.

Several residents have expressed their concerns over the closure and the Trunk Roads Agency has assured them that pedestrian access for residents will be maintained at all times as will access for emergency vehicles.

The agency has said that it is hoped that the majority of the work will be completed on Sunday, and it is possible that the road will be open on Monday.

The work is being done in sections and it is hoped that vehicular access for residents can be managed with stop/go signs where possible.

The agency said that it is looking into ways of improving vehicular access for residents during the work and that, if the situation allows residents will be able to access their properties by car.

It added that, in this instance it was not possible to complete the work at night.