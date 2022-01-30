In his latest nostalgia column in the Western Telegraph, JEFF DUNN discusses old times:

This week's column is a bit of a "Betty's Hotpot" type, with a mixture of all sorts of ingredients.

There have been more follow-ups to recent TRMs. To last week's trawler pic from Jimmy & Shirley Carter: "My grandfather "Dollar" Picton is in the flat cap on the left of the gentleman in the bowler hat."

And Bronwen Blackshaw messaged re the Neyland ferries TRM: "Seeing the Cleddau King, brought back a few memories. I vividly remember that, when I was a club reporter, for a short time I had to go across to Pembroke Dock once a week. Unfortunately it was winter, so I mainly recall feeling frozen, but it was more interesting than a mere bridge."

I also had this interesting Cleddau King recollection from Llangwm's Windsor Davies:

"Jeff...having read your article about the Cleddau Ferries in the Western Telegraph dated 19 January 2022 , this is the story I have to relate. Whilst working for Gabriel Wade & English at Milford Docks in the early 1960's, my job as an articulated lorry driver entailed moving loads between Milford Haven and Pembroke Power Station, which at that time was being built. I was expected to deliver two loads of timber every day by road, as there was no Cleddau Bridge. On my arrival at the power station I found myself to be at the back of a long queue, which delayed my unloading.

"This was repeated again on the second day, and I therefore had failed to deliver a second load on subsequent days. I realised at this point I had to re-think my options, and I arrived at the idea that I could utilise the Cleddau King as a solution to my problem. After I had delivered the first load on the next day, the solution to my problem was to detach my trailer in a place where it could be unloaded, and return via the Cleddau King with just the unit (tractor).

"I was then able to pick up my second load and return to the power station, thus enabling my delivery of two loads a day. As soon as both trailers had been unloaded, they were piggy-backed (making a double decker trailer) and I was able to return to Milford Haven via road ready to begin the next day. This was how the Cleddau King came to my rescue."

I'm grateful to all for taking the time to get in touch...it makes such a difference.

Last week, while I was listening to the steam radio, there was a phone-in from people ringing to describe some of the eerie, unexplained incidents that they'd experienced. So I thought I'd dig up some of this area's Folklore, Fantasy and Phantoms...and use it in my "Did you know ?" spot.

Did you know that...following the restoration of the monarchy in the post Civil War period, a stranger appeared in the village of Walwyn's Castle and took to sleeping on the church porch, refusing all offers of help and always appearing melancholy? He used the name Drinkwater, and had the appearance of a gentleman.

Locally it was believed that he was a member of the Wogan family of Wiston, and was one of the judges who had condemned Charles I to death. The stranger was eventually found dead in the church porch, and the truth of his identity was never established.

And did you know that Hubberston Fort was once notorious for a drunken murder? In his book "Milford Haven in old picture postcards" Jack Warburton described it thus:

"It is notorious for a certain drinking session in May 1875, when an officer, Lt Walker was stabbed. A fellow officer, Dr Alder, was charged with his murder..... An eleven year old farm boy was impeded by a cortege moving towards Herbrandston Church. Nothing extraordinary about that...except that there was no cortege that day!

"One week after this vision a real cortege passed that way with the body of the dead soldier to be buried in Herbrandston Church. When a figure appeared on the marble tombstone in the shape of a hand holding a dagger, it was believed that Walker was reaching from beyond the grave to point the finger of guilt at his former friend."

"As a matter of fact, Dr Alder was acquitted by the Pembrokeshire jury. Did you know that there were several tales of terror involving the magnificent Castle Hall mansion ?

"One was from around 1800, when wine merchant John Warlow was in residence. John liked to take evening strolls around the shore beneath the Hall, and it was during one summer's evening walk, in bright moonlight, that he was shaken to the core. Although the tide was out he clearly heard the unmistakable sound of a boat arriving in the creek, then being landed on the gravelly beach.

"This was followed by the distinctive sound of heavy footsteps on the quay. But during all this, he saw nothing. There was a sudden icy chill in the air and, much disturbed, he returned quickly to his family in the Hall, where he described to them what he had heard.

"It was a few days later that an East Indian boat arrived in Milford for repairs, anchoring off-shore. Sadly, on board, the mate died...and when they were able to do so, his body, in its coffin, was taken ashore by rowing boat, and landed in Castle Pill. There, the crew carried the coffin up the steps of the old quay..."

There are many similar tales of "phantom funerals" including at least one at St Katharine's Church in Milford...maybe I'll return to them some other time.

Meanwhile, to accompany these local "Tales of the unexplained" here are snaps of the aforementioned Hubberston Fort and Castle Hall.

This week's 3rd snap has been provided by Yvonne Evans, who also emailed:

"Dear Jeff..I am not sure if you can help identify this picture. A friend in Marloes recently found the picture behind an old map of the world, and had not realised it was there. It had been bought some years ago. He found faint writing on the reverse which he thinks reads as follows..."253. Bentley. 20 Priory."

It would appear to be a well-to-do family with the name of Bentley. It could be Priory in Milford Haven, but there is Priory in Haverfordwest. My friend wondered if it could be a trawler owner if a Milford family. It would be good if we could re-unite the picture with descendants."

Thanks Yvonne, and if anyone can throw any light on the picture, please get in touch.

And that, my friends, brings me to the end of this particular "hot-pot"...and just leaves me to add someone else's thought. Victoria Holt said this: "Never regret. If it's good, it's wonderful. If it's bad...it's experience."

See you soon, please take care and stay safe.