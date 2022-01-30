PEMBROKESHIRE County Council says it is satisfied with the decision to ban a farmer from keeping livestock for five years after it was found that he kept his animals in appalling conditons.

Fourty-year-old Richard Scarfe, of Park Street, Pembroke Dock, was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates on January 26, after pleading guilty on November 4, 2021, to multiple charges relating to animal welfare and farm practice violations.

PCC brought the case against Scarfe.

Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for the environment and Welsh language, said there was deep lack of care demonstrated by Scarfe.

“This was a deeply distressing case," said Cllr Tomos. "Despite being given guidance and support by our Animal Welfare team, Mr Scarfe demonstrated a complete lack of care towards the animals in his ownership."

He added: “We will always strive to work with livestock owners when we are notified of concerns, but we will always prosecute in cases of neglect.

“We are satisfied with the judge’s decision.”

-Shocking images as Lamphey farmer gets 5 year ban from keeping animals

Charges brought against Scarfe included:

Failing to comply with an animal by-product requirements

Causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals

Intentionally obstructing a person exercising an s.18 power relating to an animal in distress

Failing to ensure animal welfare

Failing to comply with the requirement to notify birth, movement and death of cattle

Animals left in appalling conditions

Animals experienced ‘a large amount of suffering over a period of time’ according to District Judge Chris James.

“I note that there has been points of incompetence rather than neglect. Nevertheless the number of animals involved and the images seen are particularly serious.

“The level of suffering over an elongated period where you thought you were doing your best is simply not good enough.

“It is clear you do not have the means or experience to meet the minimum standards expected of animals in your care.

“I am surprised animals were left with you.”

Scarfe was given 17 prison sentences, to run concurrent at a total of 14 weeks, suspended for two years.

He was disqualified from owning livestock or participating in keeping them for five years in respect to goats, donkeys, bovines, sheep and pigs.

Scarfe was also ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He will pay costs of £500 and a surcharge of £128.