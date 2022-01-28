STAFF shortages have forced temporary changes to the 352 bus service between Ryeland’s Lane, Kilgetty, and Tenby.
Taf Valley Coaches has informed Pembrokeshire County Council that changes have had to be made to the timetable of the 352 service, including a reduction in the Saturday service.
The changes come into force on Friday, January 28.
The revised timetable can be seen here.
Notices are being displayed on the buses used on the 352 service to inform existing service users.
Passengers are asked to note that the 381 service (Haverfordwest to Tenby) operates on an hourly basis and covers all of the 352 route, apart from Ryeland’s Lane, Heywood Lane and Sandy Hill Road.
The latter is covered by the 351 service (Tenby to Pendine).
