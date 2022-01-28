A Pembrokeshire entertainment venue is working to keep its customers safe as it re-opens after the recent Omicron-related closure of live venues.

With a packed programme coming up - including the re-play of cancelled gigs - Narberth's Queens Hall has invested in a product designed to reduce spiking crime.

Pembrokeshire saw a number of cases of drinks spiking - as well as spiking by injection - in the run-up to Christmas, and the hall is now determined to put a lid on the cowardly crime.

The anti-spiking lids, produced by a company called StopTopps, are described by the hall as a 'fantastic product which completely seals your glass, or you can poke a straw through'.

The Queens Hall has told its supporters on Facebook that the lids are available at all events.

"Please just request from bar, box office, QH staff or security. Please don't hesitate to ask, we want you all to feel safe at The Hall."

The hall is also taking part in the Ask for Angela scheme.

As they explained:"If you feel in danger or uncomfortable around your date, partner or anyone else in the venue, approach a Hall rep and ask to speak to Angela - we will discreetly remove you from the situation and call you a taxi home, a family member or the police.

"We won't let you leave on your own and we will keep you away from the perpetrator/s.

"Finally, if you think there is more we can be doing to keep our audiences safe - please let us know, we want to hear from you!"

The hall has a packed programme coming up, including a sell-out gig by Feeder in March; a night with Thin Lizzy tribute Limehouse Lizzy and the return of the Kill for a Seat Comedy Club.

For more information, see thequeenshall.org.uk