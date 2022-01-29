Pembrokeshire council’s leader will be allowed to answer questions at an extraordinary meeting to discuss the recent critical report of the former chief executive’s pay-off.

An extraordinary full council meeting is planned for Tuesday, February 1 to discuss the Audit Wales report published earlier this month following a review of Ian Westley’s settlement agreement which highlights “deficiencies” in the council’s governance and decision making.

Also on the agenda is an independent review of issues relating to the settlement agreement carried out by David Bowles and a Notice of Motion relating to member/officer relations.

Cllr David Simpson applied to the authority’s standards committee on January 26 for dispensation to speak on the matter, having been the one to sign off the payment of £95,000 to Mr Westley.

“I am aware that there is significant and legitimate interest from members in this matter and understandably they have questions that they wish to put to me in council as part of their deliberations.

“As someone who is committed to an open and transparent Council and in recognition that we need to learn everything we can from this event, I request dispensation to be able to be present at the debate in order that members be afforded the opportunity to ask questions of myself,” he said.

He said to the committee that not being able to answer questions would be “detrimental” and he wanted the opportunity to explain his reasoning.

Community councillor David Edwards said that council and councillors “need explanations” and it would be a “disservice” to reject the application.

This was echoed by other committee members, including Nick Watt who said it would be “ridiculous” if Cllr Simpson was unable to answer questions.

It was unanimously agreed that Cllr Simpson be given dispensation to speak on the matter.