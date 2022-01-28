Until they make International LEGO day a national bank holiday, we know only one way to celebrate and that's to buy lots and lots of LEGO sets.

January 28 is International LEGO day and to mark the special occasion, toy retailer BargainMax has rounded up some of its top sets that are currently "flying off [its] virtual shelves".

“LEGO is one of the most universally loved toys, and is a consistently popular choice for kids and adults alike, "Eli Haffner, Digital Marketing Specialist at BargainMax.co.uk said.

Mr Haffner added: “It doesn’t matter if you’re a long time fan or a LEGO newbie, now is the perfect time to pick up a brand new LEGO set on BargainMax.co.uk."

Multi-coloured LEGO blocks. Credit: Canva

The toy company even conducted a survey of 2000 adults in December 2021 to find out which of their toys was the most popular.

Unsurprisingly, LEGO came first in the list of “top toys every child should own”, beating out other iconic choices such as Play-Doh, Connect 4 and Rubiks Cubes.

As part of the promotion, BargainMax is offering 5% off to new customers on their first order.

You can get free delivery on all orders over £9.99, BargainMaxx says.

LEGO sets to celebrate International LEGO day

LEGO Friends Heartlake City Grand Hotel

LEGO Friends Heartlake City Grand Hotel. Credit: BargainMaxx

Make yourself at home at the LEGO Friends Heartlake City Grand Hotel.

The hotel includes three storeys of fun with a piano bar and penthouse which will likely keep LEGO masters and amateurs occupied for hours.

The set is suitable for ages 8 and over and comes with tonnes of accessories for non-stop entertainment.

It is available for £64.99 via the BargainMax website.

LEGO City Fire Command Unit

LEGO City Fire Command Unit. Credit: BargainMaxx

Build to your heart's content with this LEGO City Fire Command Unit as featured in the LEGO City Adventures TV Series.

Popular with kids and kidults alike, the set comes with a classic fire truck that has a functioning cherry picker arm.

You can spend hours building and bringing the TV show to life with its most popular characters including Bob, Feldman and Toastie the firefighter robot.

Pick up yours for £38.99 via the BargainMax website.

LEGO Minecraft Fox Lodge

LEGO Minecraft Fox Lodge. Credit: BargainMaxx.

Calling all Minecraft fans, we've got the LEGO set for you.

Combine your building skills with this popular sleeping fox house out of LEGO.

Let your imagination go wild when you add in the game's various characters, perfect for imaginative play.

You can take this Minecraft LEGO set home for just £17.99 via the BargainMax website.

LEGO Minecraft Mushroom House

LEGO Minecraft Mushroom House. Credit: BargainMaxx

If you're looking for a way to keep you and the kids entertained during Half Term, look no further than this Minecraft Mushroom house.

The LEGO set will take "Minecraft players into another dimension", BargainMax says.

It is suitable for ages eight and over and promises endless play opportunities.

Add it to your basket for £17.99 via the BargainMaxx website.

Shop the rest of BargainMax's LEGO collection and its toy range via its website.