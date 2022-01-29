A teenager has appeared in court for verbally targeting a man on a train in Pembrokeshire.
The 17-year-old from Pembroke Dock, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion Youth Court at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 27.
He admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
The offence occurred on board a train to Pembroke Dock station on June 22 last year., and the prosecution was brought by British Transport Police.
The court found that the offence was 'aggravated due to hostility based on a disability (or presumed disability) of the victim'.
The youth was referred to Pembrokeshire Youth Justice Team youth offender panel for a contract having effect for four months.
He was also ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £22 and
costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. He was given until February 24 to pay.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.