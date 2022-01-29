Tenby Camera Club held its second open competition recently, where there were 62 entries, expertly judged on Zoom by Christopher Palmer.
He awarded seven commended and five highly commended, with the Gold award being won by Liz Wallis with Dunlin Reflections.
Liz also won Silver with Brown Hare, that Monday Morning Feeling.
The Bronze award was won by Cheryl Hewitt with Eristallis Arbustorum.
On January 17, Tenby took part in a competition via Zoom organised by Trostre & Velindre Camera Club.
This was the Brian Jennings Battle, with seven South Wales clubs entering five digital images each. The judge for the evening was London-based Caroline Preece.
The winning club was the host, Trostre, with 433 points out of 500. Tenby was third with 416 out of 500. Tenby member Charlie Kidd was awarded the maximum score of 100 for his image Squirrel Attack.
Tenby Camera Club members Paul Richards and Liz Wallis gave a super presentation to club on January 20.
They have travelled twice to India, taking in the wildlife, landscapes and the lifestyle during five weeks of touring.
Their inspirational talk, capturing the essence of a diverse nation, was illustrated with their stunning photography.
They took members to visit places such as Keoladeo National Park to see tigers and all manner of bird and animal life, then to the less-touristy Bharatpur where they were able to connect with the local population to understand the life patterns and social life.
