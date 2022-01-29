Are you affected by or interested in the proposed changes to the road at Newgale? Then Pembrokeshire County Council is looking for your feedback.

The Newgale Coastal Adaptation Project aims to deal with the challenges of a changing coastline at the popular beach.

Plans to drastically alter the route of the A487 between St Davids and Haverfordwest to deal with the effects of coastal erosion have been in the offing for some time.

In 2018 a preferred route for a new road was announced and last year preliminary investigation work into the existing coast road began.

Local residents are now being urged to get involved in the Newgale Coastal Adaptation scheme through a number of Task and Finish Groups.

Task and Finish Groups (TFGs) will provide an opportunity for people to be actively involved in the ideas and discussions about particular issues.

Members of TFGs will need to be able to attend meetings, discuss ideas, work with other people on the group and with other TFGs to make sure all the different aspects of the project can fit together and function. They will also need to consider the wishes and needs of others, including those who are not part of the TFG.

Six TFGs have been set up for: · Active Travel and Coast Path · Infrastructure · Business Resilience · Beach Safety and User Access · Natural Environment · Replacement Road

TFGs will be quite small, focussed groups so that discussions and ideas can take place easily. Anyone can apply to be involved in a TFG.

The council expects people who are most likely to be affected by the topic of the TFG to want to be involved.

The Newgale Coastal Adaptation Project aims to allow people to influence the decisions about what adaptation could look like, understanding how it may affect them.

The project is being led by Pembrokeshire County Council which has appointed Atkins has been appointed by PCC to help with the development of the project.

Other companies will also bring their skills and knowledge to help deliver the project.

For more details and to apply to join a TFG, visit the website at https://newgalecoastaladaptation.co.uk.