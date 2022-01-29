A Pembrokeshire Pensioner is to face trial for breaching a criminal behaviour order forbidding her to dial 999 unless necessary.
Ann Gately, of Chapel Hill Lane, Princes Gate, appeared in front of magistrates at Newport (Gwent) Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 22.
The 75-year-old was charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order by ringing Dyfed-Powys Police 'without reasonable excuse' on two occasions on Thursday, January 20.
The original order was made by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on November 18 last year.
Although no plea was formally entered, Gately elected to be tried at the magistrates court for the breach.
She was released on unconditional bail to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 16, where she must attend for a case management hearing and to enter a formal plea.
