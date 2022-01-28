Police have met with councillors and Eglwys y Grog church officers to discuss possible options for safeguarding the iconic grade one listed building.
Eglwys y Grog was damaged by vandals before Christmas, but more than £30,000 has been raised through an online crowdfunding site to help fund the repair.
Huw Williams visited the church as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week to discuss means of preventing future vandalism, with church officers and councillors from Ferwig Community Council and Ceredigion County Council.
"We very much appreciated the input given by Huw and Cllr Peter Williams on technologies such as CCTV and devices which could be used, and which Ferwig Community Council are already implementing," said Cllr Clive Davies.
After setting up the fundraising page on JustGiving, Cllr Davies said he was "humbled by the response" from across the local community and across Wales, the UK and globally.
"The massive response we’ve had for Eglwys y Grog been so overwhelming, with over 1,200 online donations from across the Wales, UK and further," he said.
"I would also like to thank those who shared stories with me by email, phone and in the comments on the JustGiving page.
"Future security sadly is also something we are now discussing, and again thank you for the numerous suggestions and support.
"This is a peaceful church, which many use for quiet contemplation, and needs to be open, but kept safe."
