St Davids' Premier Inn is opening soon and there is still a chance for local people to apply for jobs there.

The controversial hotel was granted planning permission by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in January 2019, as part of a development including 38 affordable houses and 32 open market dwellings.

The application to build the 63 bedroom hotel and restaurant split the local community with campaigners saying it would ‘severely damage’ Britain’s smallest city and more than 5,000 people signing a petition against it.

However, the developers maintained that the scheme would provide much-needed affordable housing on the St Davids Peninsula and that the hotel would generate 20 full time jobs and attract 45,000 business and leisure guests throughout the year, anticipated to spend an additional £1.5 million per year in the local economy.

The national park received 281 letters of objection, and 78 letters of support for the development and NOPI (no to Premier Inn) and YEPI (yes to Premier Inn) groups were set up.

Construction work on the hotel started in November 2020 and the build was completed on Wednesday, January 26.

A spokesperson for Premier Inn, said that the ‘vast majority’ of the team at the hotel are St Davids residents. However, there are still some jobs to fill.

These include night receptionists, ground floor team members, kitchen staff, housekeeping and maintenance staff.

The jobs offer pay of between £9.40 and £10 an hour and are all permanent contracts.

“We have a fantastic new team to run the hotel and we do have a few roles that we are currently recruiting for,” said the spokesperson.

“Premier Inn is known for offering all our guests a warm welcome, high standards and excellent value for money year-round.

“In return we offer our teams permanent roles with great conditions and rates of pay, flexibility, in-house training and development opportunities and the potential to grow a career with the UK’s largest hotel business.

“Our moto is that there shouldn’t be any obstacles to starting a career in Premier Inn and there are certainly no limits to what can be achieved “All our current vacancies for St Davids are listed online together with how to get in touch with our recruitment team.”

https://www.whitbreadcareers.com/search-and-apply/?location=st%20davids&distance=0&jobsectorid=All&feed=whitbread “We’re really looking forward to opening the doors and becoming part of the local community.”