Western Telegraph
Western Telegraph

FULL TIME: Haverfordwest AFC 2 Penybont FC 2 in the Cymru Premier

Menu

FULL TIME: Haverfordwest AFC 2 Penybont FC 2 in the Cymru Premier

By Harry Jamshidian

This live event has finished

  • -Haverfordwest AFC at home versus Penybont in Cymru Premier
  • -First home game since matches restarted after Covid enforced break
  • -Haverfordwest sitting third from bottom in the league