Pembrokeshire residents struggling with fuel bills this winter are being urged to apply for their share of the £38 million Winter Fuel Support Scheme.
The Welsh Government’s scheme means that those on certain benefits, including Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit can claim a one-off £100 payment to provide support towards paying their on-grid winter fuel bills.
The scheme is open to households where one member is in receipt of working age means-tested welfare benefits, as well as the two mentioned above, those who receive Income Support, Income Based Job Seekers Allowance, or Income Related Employment and Support Allowance can also apply.
To be eligible, you must have been claiming these benefits at any time between December 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022. You must also be responsible for paying the fuel bills for your home.
The scheme has been highlighted by Pembrokeshire County Council leader this week in his monthly Covid-19 update.
It is part of a £51.7million support package announced in November last year.
The fund aims to help low-income households meet the pressures on living costs this winter and to reduce the impact of the cut to Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit and the rising cost of energy.
Pembrokeshire County Council is administering the scheme. To apply, visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk/forge/grant/round6.html.
Or to find out more, visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk/income-support/winter-fuel-payments.
Applications must be received before February 18.
