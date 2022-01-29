Pembrokeshire County Council’s leader, Cllr David Simpson has cautiously welcomed Covid-19 changes that mean that Pembrokeshire people can now go out to nightclubs and can gather in groups greater than six.

From yesterday, January 28, nightclubs in Wales were allowed to reopen their doors.

Licensed premises can now serve people from the bar, rather than, table service only and the rule of six no longer applies to gatherings in regulated premises.

However, Covid Passes are still needed for nightclubs, larger indoor events, cinemas, theatres and concert halls.

The Welsh Government has also reduced the amount of time that people who test positive for Covid-19 will need to stay in self-isolation.

People who test positive will be able to leave self-isolation after five full days if they return negative lateral flow tests on days five and six of the isolation period.

“A lot has changed with the Covid-19 situation since my last update earlier this month and Wales has now moved back to Alert Level Zero,” said Cllr Simpson.

“Given that so much has changed, I would also urge everyone to have a read through the Welsh Government Covid-19 pages where you can always find the latest announcements.

“It is still of the utmost importance that if you receive a positive lateral flow test that you self-isolate to break the chain of infection.

“If you have Covid-19 symptoms please self-isolate, get a PCR test and continue to self-isolate if the test is positive.

“We must continue to do everything we can to keep pushing infections down. The pandemic is not over, Covid-19 has not gone away.”

Cllr Simpson reiterated that even at Alert Level Zero face coverings still need to be worn in indoor public places, with the exception of when seated at hospitality settings.

School staff and secondary learners will also have to continue to wear face coverings for the time being.

“The Education Minister announced that Covid-19 measures introduced in schools in response to the Omicron variant will remain until February 10 at the earliest, but more than likely continue through until half-term,” said the leader.

“If Covid-19 transmission rates remain low after half-term, schools and councils will then decide what measures will remain in place for the start of the new term, based on the situation locally.

“We will now continue to work closely with all schools locally and announcements relating to any measures required after half-term will be made in due course.”