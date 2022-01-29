Selfridges has launched its Valentine's Day collection, revealing countless romantic gifts to help truly spoil that special someone.

We have already rounded up some of the best bouquets, chocolates and hampers to treat your Valentine the way they deserve this February 14.

But if you want to show them how much you care, Selfridges is the place to shop for that luxury present.

From Gucci necklaces to Burberry bags, we have rounded up some of the best deals available as part of Selfridge's Valentine's Day collection - you're welcome!

A couple embracing on the street in front of heart balloons. Credit: Canva

Selfridge's Valentine's Day gifts

Laduree Pink Intemporel assorted macarons box of 12

No one knows the language of love like the French, learn a thing or two with this assorted box of 12 macarons.

The French pâtissier has been making these macarons since 1862 and they are "renowned as the height of luxury," Selfridges says.

The luxury gift box includes delicious flavours like caramel, chocolate, pistachio, raspberry, rose and vanilla.

Treat your Valentine for just £31.50 via the Selfridges website.

READ MORE: Valentine's Day 2022: Heart-shaped jewellery from Pandora, H Samuel and more

READ MORE: Engagement rings for Valentine's Day from H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Beaverbrooks and more

Burberry Phoebe nylon bucket bag

Show the love in your life how much you care by splurging out on this stunning Burberry bag this February 14.

The nylon bag includes some logo detailing and a convenient drawstring tie as a handle.

The bucket bag has a front zip pocket and golden-toned hardware.

It could be yours for £320 via the Selfridges website.

Dior Sauvage Elixir

You can't go wrong with one of Selfridge's bestsellers - Dior's Sauvage Elixir.

This romantic present comes in a 60ml bottle with top notes of grapefruit, cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg.

A couple holding hands. Credit: Canva

The fragrance's base notes include sandalwood, Haitian vetiver, amber, liquorice and patchouli and has been created by the perfumer François Demachy.

Add it to your basket for £112 via the Selfridges website.

Tom Ford Ombré Leather Eau de parfum

Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to show your Valentine how much you care and treat them to a little luxury - like with this Tom Ford Eau de parfum.

The fragrance has top notes of Cardamom and is complimented with Amber, moss and patchouli base notes.

It is available in both a 50ml and 100ml bottle with the price starting at £89.

Take a bottle home via the Selfridges website.

READ MORE: Valentine's Day 2022: Pandora launches birthstone range - How to buy

READ MORE: Lush unveils its 2022 Valentine's collection - See the full range

Gucci Interlocking G sterling-silver necklace

Treat your Valentine the way they deserve by giving them this stunning sterling silver necklace from Gucci.

The necklace is made in Italy and includes the iconic interlocking logo.

It has a gourmette chain, Lobster-clasp fastening and is made from 100% 925 sterling silver.

Pick up this breathtaking piece which will set you back £345 via the Selfridges website.

Shop the entire Selfridges Valentine's collection via its website.