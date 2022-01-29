An uninsured biker who was carrying a pillion passenger despite only holding a provisional licence has had his bike seized by police.

Officers from Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit stopped the scooter rider in Fishguard earlier today, Saturday, January 29.

Checks showed that he was uninsured and only held a provisional licence, despite this he was carrying a pillion passenger.

Police said that the man’s bike had now been confiscated.