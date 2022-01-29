An uninsured biker who was carrying a pillion passenger despite only holding a provisional licence has had his bike seized by police.
Officers from Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit stopped the scooter rider in Fishguard earlier today, Saturday, January 29.
Checks showed that he was uninsured and only held a provisional licence, despite this he was carrying a pillion passenger.
Police said that the man’s bike had now been confiscated.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.