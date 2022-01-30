Can you give one of this super selection of pets form Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre a home?

This week we have marvellous Monkey, the lurcher; beautiful pup Buddy; Jellicle cat Jessie and exquisite Eileen.

Monkey, lurcher

Some of Greenacres’ avid supporters will remember lurcher Monkey arriving last year in awful condition, emaciated and with a terrible skin ailment. It is estimated that he is two to three years old. He has spent a good amount of time with Greenacres’ wonderful fosterer Angela, and is now in tip top condition ready to find a wonderful new home.

Monkey would thrive in a home with sighthound experience, he is young, playful and full of life. He mixes well with other dogs and loves to play and would love an active environment. He is very people focused and loves to have human as well as canine company, he is house trained and sleeps all night.

A lovely dog needing a lovely home. Monkey is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Buddy, Crossbreed Buddy is a medium size crossbreed and only eight months old, so is still a pup. A lovely, fun, warm and energetic dog, he will make a wonderful family pet. He requires a home that is committed to his further training.

Buddy is very friendly, mixes well with everyone and other dogs. He previously lived with children and really loved them. Buddy is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Jessie Domestic Shorthair Jessie is a lovely eight-year-old lad that was also part of a large cat rescue, he hasn't had it easy but is still a sweet and gentle boy.

Jessie has improved with TLC and we his rescuers are sure that this will continue once he is in a loving home, with care and attention.

Jessie is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Eileen Domestic Shorthair Eileen is a three-year-old black and white female, also part of a larger rescue of multiple cats. Eileen is a sensitive soul who will need a patient home to let her settle at her own pace.

She had an awful parasite burden on arrival but is all treated now and ready to start her next step. A quiet home would be best suited for Eileen.

Eileen is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus 5 weeks free Agria pet insurance.

If you think you can provide any of this lovely lot a home, fill in the application form on the Greenacres website.