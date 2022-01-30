Pembrokeshire’s newest branch of The Original Factory Shop is now set to open to the public nearly a fortnight later than originally planned.
The shop, in the old Peacocks building on Fishguard High Street, was initially due to open on February 5, with staff in store from the beginning of this week.
The opening date was delayed for an unknown reason but the company has now given February 17 as the provisional opening date.
The new look 4,680 sq ft discount department store has created nine jobs in the local community. Vacancies for a store manager on up to £23,500 per annum, an assistant manager earning up to £19,500 per annum, a supervisor on a "competitive salary," and several part time sales staff on national minimum wage were advertised at the end of last year.
The new shop will be situated at 8 High Street and will provide customers with a range of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect to Fishguard customers residents.
“Adding a unique offering to Fishguard’s shopping area, customers will be able to purchase desired brands at exclusively discounted prices,” said a company spokesperson.
Brands stocked at the store will include the likes of Christian Lacroix, Adidas, Russel Hobbs, Clinique and Olay.
Area manager, Nigel Elliot, added: “We’re really excited to be coming to Fishguard and to serve the local community. We’re ready to start serving the local community when the new site opens in February.”
