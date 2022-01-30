It’s time to sing some sunshine into your February blues as Span Arts Narberth’s A Cappella Voice Festival (NAVF) returns for one night only.

The festival was cancelled last year due to Covid and is back as a smaller but perfectly formed version this year which includes a singing feast where food and music combine deliciously and a concert featuring a host of local and national talent.

Wales’ only a capella festival will return on Friday, February 18 at Bloomfield House Community Centre, Narberth.

The twelfth festival will begin with a singing feast from 5pm to 7pm, followed by a live concert at 7.30pm at The Queen’s Hall featuring performances across a variety of genres.

The singing feast is ‘a celebration of community and song, blending sounds and flavours from around the globe to feed your soul — as well as your belly!’.

It will feature a diverse menu of songs and food, as well as special guests Llwy Gariad, who will be launching their outernational community cookery book celebrating the rich culinary traditions of Wales’s minority ethnic groups, as well as the unique stories and voices of the people behind these recipes.

The evening’s concert is supported by the Arts Council of Wales and features captivating performances from sea shanty group The Vagrants Crew; folk songs and ‘ol’ time calypsos’ from Trinidad and Tobago from mother and daughter duo Mary-Anne Roberts and Aisling O’Reilly’s rich and soulful repertoire and the electrifying sounds of four times UK champion beatbox artist Grace Savage.

Also featuring will be special guests Molara’s Nos Wener a capella youth group and 50 Shades: a new and diverse group of women with an eclectic and inspirational repertoire.

Span’s community singing groups will be ready to usher guests into the festivities NAVF’s 2022 return is only for one day, however, the festival promises to give audiences a taste of ‘bigger and bolder things to come in 2023’. The event will be a fantastic opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the return of live music.

NAVF is an extremely popular event, so in order to avoid disappointment, tickets should be booked as soon as possible.

Participants are advised to wrap-up warm as both venues will be well-ventilated due to Covid regulations.

The event will be conducted as government guidance permits, and details of the event are liable to change in the event of further government restrictions.

For more information and to book visit span-arts.org.uk or contact the box office on 01834 869323.