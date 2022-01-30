TOURAY-Sisay saved Haverfordwest’s blushes, equalising in the 80th minute to share the spoils between County and Penybont 2-2 at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium on Friday night.

Haverfordwest got out the blocks fastest taking the lead through Ricky Watts, who slid in at the back post to turn in Ben Fawcett’s cross.

Penybont hit back after a defensive mix up from Haverfordwest allowed Ben Ahmun all the time in the world to plant a header past Lee Idzi from six yards.

Then Penybont took the lead as Kane Owen’s freekick made it right through everyone and nestled into the net.

Touray-Sisay came on with 30’ to go and got the all-important equaliser with ten to play.

There was controversy in the match.

Despite Penybont leading at half-time they could easily have gone into the second-half with ten man as Aber keeper Ashley Morris came rushing out to try clear the ball. Jordan Davies got there first and was taken out right on the edge of the Aber box. Referee Richard Harrington deemed the foul punishable by a yellow card when many were calling for more.

Interim manager Gary Richards said despite going behind he was satisfied with the performance, which, on a slick pitch, was much more lively than previous fixtures.

“We went in at half time really pleased with the way we played,” said Richards. “Getting the goal was an added bonus but disappointed with the goals conceded. I think we have to be stronger from crosses but performance wise really pleased.”

“Second half was a bit more open but overall pleased with the mentality of the boys. I felt we could have won it in the end.”

Aberystwyth beat league whipping boys Cefn Druids 5-0 to leap frog the Bluebirds who dropped back into the relegation zone. However Richards believes, after two difficult fixtures, County are ready for Aber.

“We have played two top six clubs and we have had two good performances,” said Richards. “I think we are in good shape going into Aberystwyth.”

County next play on Tuesday night in the start of a crucial double header versus Aberystwyth. Kick-off in Aber, 8pm.