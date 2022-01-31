Road closures will hit much of the M4 in Wales this week.
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff, and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4 road closures
- M4 eastbound, junction 32: Clearance work is going to close the entry slip road to the M4 eastbound at junction 32 for Coryton. The slip road will be shut overnight until February 5. It will close each evening between 8pm and 6am.
- M4 westbound, junction 23: The M4 will be shut between the Prince of Wales Bridge and junction 23 for Rogiet at points this week. Overnight closures will hit stretches of the westbound carriageway between 9pm and 6am on Monday night and Tuesday night. The closures will allow maintenance work to take place.
- M4 westbound, junction 48: The entry slip road to the M4 at junction 48 for Hendy will be closed overnight throughout this week. Clearance work will force the entry slip road to the westbound carriageway to be shut each evening. Closures will begin on Monday night, and run until Friday morning. The road will be shut each night between 8pm and 6am.
