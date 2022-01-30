Have killer Whales been spotted of the Pembrokeshire coast?

Video and pictures taken by fisherman Craig Nobel-Jones off Stackpole last week show large black dorsal fins moving through the water.

Craig describes seeing two animals chasing a seal with ‘very tall dorsal fins' and black and white markings.

Speculation is that the animals could be Orca, or killer whales, although another theory is that they were young Risso’s dolphins.

Orca have been occasionally spotted off the Pembrokeshire coast over the last few years with well known killer whale John Coe, often seen off the Hebrides and recognised for his distinctive dorsal markings, seen off Ramsey during the last decade.

The animals’ behaviour in chasing a seal and a photo which seems to show ‘spy hopping’ common Orca conduct suggest that they could be Orca.

However their coloration could also suggest Risso’s dolphins which, with their large dorsal fins, are mistaken for Orca.

“People mix up Risso's with Orcas, but to be honest from the images it’s really not possible to be sure,” said Sea Trust founder and director Cliff Benson.

“We are struggling to identify the animal ourselves, but we are quite sure that it is not an Orca, based on the size,” said Cliff.

“In the still image you can see black/dark colouration under the jaw, killer whales don't have this colouration.

“Our best guess so far is a Risso's dolphin, the juveniles in particular can be very dark in colour and often mistaken for killer whales or a Pilot whale.”

Cliff added that Sea Trust was continuing to investigate the footage.