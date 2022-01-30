The three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthen have seen a tiny drop in Covid cases over the weekend with the latest Public Health Wales figures revealing 272 cases in the last 24 hour reporting period.
PHW figures for today, Sunday, January 30, state there were 142 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 78 in Pembrokeshire and 52 in Ceredigion since the last report. Slightly down on Friday’s figures.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 74,274 – 41,268 in Carmarthenshire, 22,355 in Pembrokeshire and 10,651 in Ceredigion.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 670 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 2,840 new cases of coronavirus and eight new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 774,356 cases and 6,812 deaths.
There have been 16,976 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,507,907 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,361,757 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,824,858 people and 53,672 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
