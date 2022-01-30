Two lucky pups who plunged over steep cliffs on a Pembrokeshire headland miraculously survived their ordeal and were rescued by local lifeboat volunteers.
The death-defying dogs went over the cliffs at Aber Dwyrain, Pen Dinas, near Solva just before 11am on Wednesday January, 26.
Local lifeboat crew volunteers and coastguards were tasked to search for them. The coastguard team searched from the cliff top while St Davids D-Class lifeboat, Marian and Alan Clayton, was launched.
The lifeboat made best speed through a moderately choppy sea to the location provided by the coastguard.
They found both dogs safe and alive on a small pebble bank at the bottom of the cliffs.
“Given the scale and steep nature of the cliffs here [this] was miraculous said a spokesperson for the crew.
Both dogs were shaken up by their ordeal and some persuasion was required to coax them from the pebbles to the lifeboat.
Once onboard the D-Class they soon settled. They were taken to Solva Harbour and handed over to St Davids coastguards in order to be reunited with their owners.
The coastguard team thanked local landowner, Terry from Caermedris, who allowed rescue vehicles access to the cliff top over his fields.
“When on the coast path, particularly near cliffs, please keep your dog on a lead,” said an RNLI spokesperson. “If you need help on the coast call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”
