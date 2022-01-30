Hundreds of applications for Covid support grants have been submitted by Pembrokeshire businesses, it has been revealed.
The applications for the latest round of Welsh Government Covid-19 business support have been opened by Pembrokeshire County Council.
The authority has already received ‘several hundred applications’ for the grants that grants support the hospitality, retail, tourism and leisure businesses and their supply chains.
Businesses can check here to see if they are eligible for the grants here.
There is a non-domestic rates-linked grant and a discretionary grant for businesses and sole traders who do not pay rates.
The links to the application processes and much more information is here.
“I would politely request that all applicants please ensure they fill in the applications carefully and double check before sending,” said Pembrokeshire County Council leader, Cllr David Simpson.
“It will take much longer for applications to be worked through if there are errors that need to be rectified.”
The application processes close at 5pm on February 14.
“My sincere thanks go to the team who have worked so hard behind the scenes processing many, many millions of pounds for Pembrokeshire businesses throughout the pandemic,” added Cllr Simpson.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.