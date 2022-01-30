Criminal damage and ani social behaviour is having a ‘significant impact’ on the residents of one Pembrokeshire town, police have said.
In Milford Haven a number of properties have been targeted during recent weeks, with offenders, believed to be young people, knocking on doors and windows, kicking doors result in in damage and throwing eggs at properties resulting in damage.
Police said that several criminal damage and anti-social behaviour incidents have been recorded and work is currently underway to identify those responsible through a review of CCTV footage taken at the scenes.
“The impact that this is having on the lives of Milford Haven residents is significant and will not be tolerated,” said a police spokesperson.
“Milford Haven Police remain committed to dealing with anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and the safeguarding of our communities.”
If you have any information which may assist police enquiries, please call and report it on 101.
