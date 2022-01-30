Do you know somebody living with loneliness, social isolation or dementia? Cariad Pet Therapy has 15 robot pets to give away to people in Pembrokeshire who would benefit from having them in their lives.

In 2020 the community interest company donated 45 robot pets, thanks to funding from Haverfordwest Town Council and the National Lottery. Many of these were placed in care homes, with the elderly, with those living with dementia and those socially isolated in the community.

They were a great success, providing benefits for the user and the families where visits to care homes were suspended or drastically limited due to coronavirus regulations.

The feedback from users was glowing with care homes and families describing the recipients as happy, elated and absolutely loving their new pets.

Now thanks to the Welsh Government’s Supporting Communities Action Fund, administered via PAVS, Cariad has 15 more robot pets to donate within Pembrokeshire over the next few months.

The robot pets reduce loneliness, provide joy, companionship and happiness. They can help people remember pets from the past and be able to relive the joy that they brought.

They give reassurance to loved ones, act as an alternative to real pets and have the advantage that of less upkeep.

The pets respond to sound and touch and are interactive. The have barkback and vibrapurr technology enabling the robot pet to be responsive and realistic.

"We had seen the evidence that these robotic pets have a positive impact on our elderly population, especially those living with dementia, especially those who used to own cats or dogs,” said Cariad’s Rob Thomas.

"We trialled some [during lockdown] and the feedback was incredible from the users, the families and the care home staff.

"One comment was that it is the best thing they have tried during Covid-19 for engagement and happiness in the care home."

If you live with someone, or know of someone who would benefit from having a robot pet (cats or dogs) please get in touch with Cariad Pet Therapy by emailing Rob at hello@cariadpettherapy.co.uk.